Where district court did not abuse discretion in refusing to award fees after conducting the required analysis under Fogerty.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge James D. Peterson, Western District of Wisconsin. David Knott worked for a small chain of vitamin stores, Apple Wellness, in the Madison, Wis. area. Knott was hired in 2013 and rose from assistant manager to manager, but was later demoted to “wellness consultant” and eventually fired in 2017. Upon termination, Knott founded his …