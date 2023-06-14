A series of computer games featuring a bloodthirsty grandmother who kills for seemingly no reason does not infringe the copyright of a movie featuring a similar character, a federal judge held. In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois granted summary judgment in favor of the games’ developer in a lawsuit brought against it by the maker of the horror film “Granny.” Kennelly held the movie and the games — Granny 1, Granny 2 and Granny 3 — do not share enough elements …