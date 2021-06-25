The writer and director of “Strange Frame: Love & Sax” failed to show that the producers of the television series “Black Mirror” ripped off the plot of his animated movie, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber dismissed with prejudice the copyright-infringement lawsuit that Geoffrey Blair Hajim filed against Endemol Shine UK and House of Tomorrow Ltd. Endemol Shine UK is part of the production and media company Endemol Shine Group. House of Tomorrow is a subsidiary of …