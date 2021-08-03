A lawsuit accusing two retailers of infringing the copyright on a painting titled “Prince of Peace” does not belong in Illinois, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. dismissed the suit that Art Akiane LLC filed against Mardel Inc. and St. Jude Shop Inc.Tharp held St. Jude and Mardel do not have enough contacts with Illinois to allow courts in this state to exercise personal jurisdiction over them.“The dismissals are without prejudice to the reassertion of Akiane’s claims in a …