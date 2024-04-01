Where court determined that non-compete was unreasonably broad and unenforceable, but RSU agreement was governed by Delaware law, 7th Circuit certified questions to Delaware Supreme Court.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Thomas M. Durkin, Northern District of Illinois.Robert Rutledge worked as a Plant Manager at LKQ Corp., a national supplier of salvage and recycled automobile parts. Rutledge oversaw the company’s Lake City, Florida facility. LKQ designated Rutledge a “key person” eligible …