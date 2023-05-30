Where a party purchases a bankrupt business’s remnant assets, those do not include rights to waive the forum selection clause of the bankrupt businesses’ charter.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Michael T. Mullen.GoPicnic Brands Inc. (GoPicnic), was a Delaware corporation headquartered in Illinois. Julia Stamberger was its initial president, CEO, and director, as well as the largest investor. GoPicnic’s articles of incorporation include a forum selection clause mandating …