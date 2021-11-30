Where a manager of a limited liability company commits wrongful acts or omissions, the liability shield of the LLC will not protect him from personal liability, whether or not he was acting on behalf of the LLC at the time.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Leonard Murray.The City of Chicago (City) filed two complaints with the City of Chicago Department of Administrative Hearings (DOAH) on March 23, 2018, alleging approximately $56,000 in unpaid water bills between 2007-17 …