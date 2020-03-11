Where a corporate director seeks access to the records and documents of the corporation, the corporation may deny them access, but had the burden of proof to demonstrate improper intention on the part of the director.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part, vacated in part, reversed in part and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Rodolfo Garcia.James P. Munroe, Michael F. Munroe, Barbara Munroe-Diamond and Sally Sharkey are siblings and are also the sole shareholders and directors of the Pickens …