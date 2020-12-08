Where a party is dissociated by court order from an LLC in which they have interest, they must be compensated for their interest under the Limited Liability Company Act and receive prejudgment interest on the amount from the date of dissociation to the date of payment.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by Cook County Associate Judge Sanjay T. Tailor.Michael Maschmeyer was the co-owner of Chicago Roof Deck and Garden LLC (CRDG) with 42.5% of the interest in the company. Darren …