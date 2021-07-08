A man labeled Chicago’s “most corrupt cop” for leading a drug-trafficking ring while serving on the police force is not entitled to be released from prison after serving 22 years of a life sentence, a federal judge held Wednesday. In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall acknowledged Joseph Miedzianowski was eligible under Sec. 404 of the First Step Act to be considered for a sentence reduction to time served. But defendants are not automatically granted a sentence reduction even if they meet Sec. 404 …