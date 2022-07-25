A federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by an aggrieved customer who alleges the label on Costco-brand ice cream bars deceives consumers about the amount of chocolate in the product.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Norgle of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed Mike Karlinski’s proposed class-action suit accusing Costco Wholesale Corp. of consumer fraud and other wrongdoing.Karlinski contends the label on the Chocolate Almond Dipped Vanilla Ice Cream Bars that Costco sells under the …