Imagine going to your favorite bakery and the sign in the window asks you not to judge the place based on the quality of its donuts. Or maybe you’re visiting a great restaurant, but they never get the temperature of your steak right. Should the place be judged on that aspect? Not if you’re Chief Justice John Roberts.That’s how he wants you to think when it comes to the Supreme Court. Controversial decisions In a recent interview at the Bench & Bar Conference of the U.S. Court of Appeals, Roberts told the audience …