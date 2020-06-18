Chicago aldermen approved a $200,000 settlement to the family of a man who died after paramedics arrived but did not treat him.

The City Council on Wednesday cleared payout to the family of Charlie Myles, who died in July 2012 at his West Garfield Park home.

A lawyer for Linda Moore, the administrator of Myles’ estate, alleged the Chicago Fire Department paramedics that responded to the 911 call acted in a willful and wanton manner that resulted in Myles’ death.

The paramedics arrived at Myles’ home just before 4 a.m. on July 6, 2012, responding to a call that a 55-year-old man was “having problems” and had “just collapsed,” the plaintiff alleged.

One of the medics, Bartosz Wozniak, observed the man’s eyes were open and he “appeared to be coherent.”

There were family members on the porch with Myles on the 4100 block of West Adams Street, and according to the complaint they had to help him back inside. Just after 9 a.m., another set of medics were dispatched to the residence and Myles was pronounced dead.

The complaint alleged Wozniak and the other paramedic, Matthew Adamik, did not initiate patient care, examine Myles, provide treatment or document anything relating to a refusal of medical care or other aspects of the call. The suit alleged their conduct violated EMS policies by not performing an examination and not taking him to the hospital.

And the plaintiffs alleged the conduct was willful and wanton — a legal hurdle to overcome the city’s tort immunity should the case have gone to trial.

An Internal Affairs Division investigation found the paramedics were in violation of policies by not initiating care and not filling out proper forms about the call. A subsequent review found that reports from their previous shifts did not exist and “that no run report means that the defendants may have failed to provide appropriate patient care on those runs and that both paramedics should be taken out of service immediately and disciplined further.”

“This was a really unfortunate situation,” said Matthew D. Ports, a shareholder at Pfaff Gill & Ports Ltd. who represented the plaintiffs in the case. “There is absolutely no reason Charlie Myles should have died that night.”

Ports said it’s likely Myles had an underlying heart condition that went untreated.

Andrew S. Kryder, founder of Kryder Law Group, LLC, also represented the plaintiffs in the case.

A spokeswoman for the city’s Law Department noted in an email Wednesday afternoon that the department recommended the settlement be approved and is “pleased that it was.”

The settlement was entered by Cook County Circuit Judge James P. Flannery on May 19, according to court records.

The case in Cook County Circuit Court is Linda Moore v. City of Chicago, et al., 17 L 12631.