The city council this week approved $6.65 million in settlement payments, including $3.8 million for a former police officer who claimed she was verbally threatened and retaliated against for reporting the incident.The Chicago City Council this week approved the payment to Laura Kubiak, who alleged she was removed from her job at the department’s Office of News Affairs for complaining that another officer there called her names and physically intimidated her.Council members approved the settlement without discussion …