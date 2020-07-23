The Chicago City Council held off on approving a $500,000 settlement in a lawsuit over access to police misconduct files.Ald. Scott Waguespack of the 32nd Ward, chair of the Finance Committee, announced at Wednesday’s council hearing that the proposed settlement in the Freedom of Information Act case would wait until aldermen could discuss the issue further.Charles Green, a man who maintained his innocence after being sent to prison as a teenager in connection with a quadruple murder, sought misconduct files dating back to …