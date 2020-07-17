The Chicago City Council is poised to sign off on a nearly $5 million settlement for a class of people who argued they were unlawfully deprived of their vehicles, as well as a $500,000 settlement in a lawsuit that sought police misconduct records dating back to the 1960s.On tap for the Finance Committee at its meeting Monday is an order authorizing the Law Department to settle claims that police circumvented the legal process when they impounded cars associated with certain offenses.Approval of a settlement order in Manuel …