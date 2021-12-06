A federal judge awarded more than $55 million in interim fees to law firms that represent a proposed class of wholesalers in a lawsuit accusing the chicken industry of fixing prices.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin of the Northern District of Illinois cited the “exemplary” performance of the firms representing the so-called direct purchasers in making the award.The award is 33% of the money left in a $169 million settlement fund following the deductions of $4.5 million in expenses and a total of …