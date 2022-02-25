Courts in Illinois do not have jurisdiction to hear a lawsuit accusing an online retailer of selling counterfeit bridal gowns and evening wear in violation of copyright and trademark law, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis of the Northern District of Illinois vacated a default judgment that had permanently enjoined defendant Dressweet from using Mori Lee LLC’s marks or selling copies of the apparel Mori Lee manufactures.The judgment also had required Dressweet to pay …