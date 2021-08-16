It’s another sign of a city coming back to life, albeit in fits and starts: Shoeshines for lawyers and elected officials are back at the Cook County Building at 118 N. Clark.Stevie Fulton Shoeshine Parlor, next door to the Cook County Clerk’s Office, has reopened to the public following a pandemic-induced hiatus.Owner Stevie Fulton, 52, said COVID-19 served a serious blow to his business.“About 90 percent of my customers are lawyers, and they were working from home, and the courts were working over Zoom …