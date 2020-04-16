Explaining how the “sale in error” procedure operates under the Illinois Property Tax Code — and how to preserve contingent claims in bankruptcy cases — U.S. Bankruptcy Judge A. Benjamin Goldgar granted Joseph Van’s objection to the DuPage County treasurer’s amended claim for property taxes.

When Van filed for bankruptcy relief under Chapter 13 in 2016, the treasurer submitted a claim for the 2015 taxes Van owed on his residence in West Chicago. But the treasurer initially failed to file a claim covering taxes Van owed for 2012 through 2014 — apparently because the 2012-13 taxes were sold to Union Tax Investors and the 2014 taxes were sold to Jolene M. Papendick.

After Van filed his Chapter 13 petition, Union Tax Investors and Papendick used the “sale in error” process to get their money back from the county. That was when the treasurer amended her claim to include the 2012-14 taxes.

Goldgar concluded the amended claim didn’t relate back. And despite the “sale in error,” this wasn’t a post-petition claim.

Having missed the bankruptcy “bar date” for a claim involving the 2012-14 taxes, the treasurer was bound by confirmation of Van’s Chapter 13 plan. What she could have done, “to avoid this result and protect her interests,” was to “file contingent proofs of claim for the sold taxes and object to confirmation of any plan that failed to give the taxes proper treatment if the sale-in-error contingencies became realities.” In re Van, No. 16 B 19075 (January 13, 2020).

Here are highlights of Goldgar’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted).

The Illinois property tax collection system

Each year on Jan. 1, Illinois counties levy taxes on real property, and a lien securing payment of the taxes attaches to each owner’s property. The taxes themselves are due the year after they are levied; the lien, on the other hand, arises right away.

If the owner pays the taxes, the county’s lien is extinguished. If he does not, the county can recover the unpaid taxes through several kinds of “tax sales.”

Of these, the most common is the “annual tax sale.” After the county collector applies for and receives from the state court a judgment and order of sale, the county offers the delinquent taxpayer’s property for sale at a public auction.

But prospective purchasers at the auction do not bid the value of the property, and the winning bidder does not acquire the property itself. Purchasers instead bid the “amount due” on the property — the delinquent taxes plus fees and accrued interest — along with a penalty.

On paying that amount, the successful bidder receives a “certificate of purchase,” entitling him either to reimbursement of the amount paid or to a deed. In effect, the county’s lien “shifts” to the purchaser.

Despite his victory at the auction, the purchaser cannot enforce the lien immediately. The taxpayer still has a chance to “redeem” the property. During the next two years, or 2 1/2 years if the property is a residence, the taxpayer can pay to the county clerk whatever the purchaser paid at the sale, plus interest and other fees and charges. The clerk will then repay the purchaser. The repayment releases the purchaser’s claim against the property.

If the taxpayer has not redeemed the property, then shortly before the redemption period ends the purchaser may petition the state court for a tax deed. If he does, and if the court finds all statutory requirements are met, the court will order the county clerk to issue a tax deed to the purchaser. The purchaser will come away with incontestable, merchantable title to the property.

But sometimes the purchaser has another option. Rather than seek a tax deed, he can apply to the state court for a declaration that the sale of the delinquent taxes was a “sale in error.” 35 ILCS 200/21-310. The sale may have been “in error” for any of several statutorily prescribed reasons. One is that either before the sale, or after the sale but before a tax deed was issued, the taxpayer petitioned for relief under the Bankruptcy Code.

If the court declares a “sale in error,” the purchaser surrenders the certificate of purchase, and the county refunds the price paid at the sale, plus interest and costs. At that point, the county resumes its claim for the unpaid taxes and again has a lien against the property.

The amended claim is late

The treasurer’s amended claim is late because it was filed past the deadline (known in bankruptcy circles as the “bar date”) in the Bankruptcy Code and Bankruptcy Rules.

Section 501(a) of the code allows a creditor with a claim to file a proof of claim, meaning a written statement setting forth the claim. With limited exceptions inapplicable here, all creditors, secured and unsecured, must file proofs of claim for their claims to be allowed.

The code and rules contain deadlines by which proofs of claim must be filed. Most creditors have 70 days after the petition date to file proofs of claim. Governmental units have 180 days.

A proof of claim filed after the deadline is late, and in a Chapter 13 case the claim will be disallowed if a party in interest objects.

In this case, the treasurer filed her amended claim well after the bar date.

Although the treasurer dubs her claim an “amended claim,” and although a claim amended after the bar date can be timely, the treasurer’s claim was not.

Amendments to claims are analyzed under Rule 15 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure as if they were amendments to complaints. For an amended claim to relate back to the original filing date, it must be one “that arose out of the conduct, transaction, or occurrence set out — or attempted to be set out — in the original claim.”

If the facts remain the same and were brought to the parties’ attention by the original claim, the amended claim is timely. If it is a veiled attempt to assert a distinctly new right to payment to which the parties were not fairly alerted, the amended claim is barred.

The amended claim here fails this test.

Because the treasurer’s amended claim was filed after the bar date and does not relate back to the original, the amended claim is late and is barred.

The amended claim is not a post-petition claim

In her response to Van’s objection, the treasurer takes a different tack. Rather than contend her amended claim is a timely pre-petition claim, she maintains that the claim for the 2012-14 taxes arose post-petition.

According to the treasurer, she was not Van’s creditor for the 2012-14 taxes until Union Tax Investors and Papendick had sales in error declared. Only then, when the liens and rights to payment reverted to her, did she have a claim for those years. Because she obtained those rights post-petition, she insists her claim is not barred.

The treasurer is mistaken.

A “creditor” is an entity with “a claim against the debtor that arose at the time of or before the order for relief concerning the debtor.” 11 U.S.C. Sec. 101 (10)(A).

A “claim” is a “right to payment, whether or not such right is reduced to judgment, liquidated, unliquidated, fixed, contingent, matured, unmatured, disputed, undisputed, legal, equitable, secured, or unsecured,” 31 U.S.C. Sec. 101(5)(A), or a “right to an equitable remedy for breach of performance if such breach gives rise to a right to payment,” 11 U.S.C. Sec. 101(5)(B).

The treasurer was Van’s creditor for the 2012-14 taxes well before 2016 when he filed his Chapter 13 case. In each of those years, the treasurer had a lien against Van’s property for the unpaid taxes as of January 1. The lien was an in rem claim, a claim against the property.

A “claim against the debtor” includes “a claim against the property of the debtor.” 11 U.S.C. Sec. 102(2). And along with her in rem claim, the treasurer had a right to payment of the taxes themselves, although the payments were not due until June 1 and Sept. 1 of the next year.

Although the treasurer sold the 2012-14 taxes, and although the sales transferred the liens for those years to Union Tax Investors and Papendick, the treasurer remained Van’s creditor because she continued to have a “claim” against him as the code defines that term.

“Claim” includes a “right to payment whether or not such right is contingent.” Section 101(5)(A). A “contingent” claim is one conditioned upon some future event that is uncertain.

The treasurer’s rights against Van for the 2012-14 taxes were contingent on the declaration of a sale in error, a future event that was uncertain. Uncertain or not though, she had a claim. It made no difference that she had no immediate collection right and indeed might never have one.

Once the state court declared sales in error and the tax purchasers recovered the amounts due them, the liens and rights to payment reverted to the treasurer, as she points out. But although the sales in error were declared post-petition, that did not make the treasurer’s claim post-petition, as she believes. All that happened was that the contingency on which her pre-petition claim depended came to pass.

A contingent claim is not a post-petition claim simply because the contingency on which the claim depends takes place post-petition.

The treasurer, then, has always been Van’s creditor and has always had a claim for the 2012-14 taxes. She cannot avoid the bar date’s effect by calling her claim “post-petition.”