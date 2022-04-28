A couple must face allegations by their former attorney that they dropped their marriage dissolution to avoid paying outstanding legal fees, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 2nd District Appellate Court ruled that the trial court improperly dismissed the charges against the couple and that the plaintiff’s complaint included “well-pleaded factual allegations.”Justice Joseph E. Birkett delivered the judgment of the court.In June 2018, Emine Flores-Soto filed a petition seeking to dissolve her …