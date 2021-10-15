AUSTIN, Texas — Texas can continue banning most abortions after a federal appeals court rejected the Biden administration’s latest attempt to stop a novel law that has become the nation’s biggest curb to abortion in nearly 50 years.The Biden administration said Friday it will turn next to the U.S. Supreme Court in another attempt to halt a Texas law that has banned most abortions since September.The high court has already once allowed the restrictions to take effect without ruling on its constitutionality. The Texas law …