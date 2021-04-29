A federal judge denied a suburban park district’s motion to dismiss an age discrimination lawsuit brought by a former employee.Jennifer Huber, 52, filed suit against the Fox Valley Park District for violations of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and the Illinois Human Rights Act. Huber alleged constructive discharge after experiencing harassing behavior at the hands of a new, younger supervisor.The Park District moved for the complaint to be dismissed completely, but U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. dismissed …