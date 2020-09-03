The Illinois Supreme Court announced temporary changes that will cut down the need for some in-person court appearances when applying for waivers of court fees or when responding to summons in small-claims or consumer cases.M.R. 30370, issued Aug. 27, instructs judges to enter orders on applications for fee waivers based on the info filed with the court, without holding hearings first.If the judge reviewing the waiver application finds a factual issue that needs resolution before ruling, he or she can ask for follow-up …