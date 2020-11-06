With no briefs from the appellees in a case about the procedures for auctioning off real estate to enforce mechanics liens, the Illinois Appellate Court — applying the standards provided by First Capitol Mortgage v. Talandis Construction, 63 Ill.2d 128 (1976), for one-sided appeals — considered reversing a ruling against Lord & Marcos Inc.In Talandis, the Illinois Appellate Court perfunctorily reversed a judgment because the appellee failed to file a brief. But the Illinois Supreme Court explained that “the judgment of …