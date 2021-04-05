Walmart did not violate employment law when it withdrew a job offer after learning the applicant’s religious beliefs prohibited him from working from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday, a divided federal appeals court held.Splitting 2-1, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to revive the lawsuit the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed against the retail giant on behalf of Edward Hedican.The suit alleged Walmart failed to provide a reasonable accommodation that would have allowed Hedican to work for the …