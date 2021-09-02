The owners of dozens of Illinois bars and restaurants tried their hand at the ongoing litigation battle between policyholders and insurers over business interruption claims related to COVID-19, to no avail. The Circuit Court of Cook County tossed 17 separate lawsuits in one day filed by policyholders against Wisconsin-based insurer Society Insurance, Inc. for losses they say stem from COVID-19 restrictions.Similar to other COVID-related business interruption cases playing out in state and federal courts across the nation …