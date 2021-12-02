A Cook County Circuit Court judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit against a contractor accused of infecting a man who died of COVID-19 with the virus at his workplace.Associate Judge Gerald V. Cleary determined that the defendants owed the man a duty of care against the virus and that his estate properly plead proximate cause.Ronald Wantuch, a 65-year-old employee of Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling facility in Niles, went home from work early in April 2020 after feeling ill. He was later diagnosed with COVID-19.Wantuch died …