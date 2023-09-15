Advocate Health & Hospital Corp. lost its bid for a new trial over a discovery deposition dispute in a medical malpractice case where the plaintiff lost his entire colon and was awarded a $49 million verdict, a state appellate panel ruled. In a split decision Friday, a panel of the 1st District Appellate Court agreed with Advocate that the trial court erred in finding certain discovery depositions admissible at trial. But it also ruled that reversal requires finding that the error caused “substantial prejudice and …