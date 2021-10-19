A federal judge has dismissed a COVID-19 insurance coverage complaint filed by a for-hire transportation company that temporarily stopped service during the pandemic.In a written opinion Thursday, U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood, Northern District of Illinois, granted Cincinnati Financial’s motion to dismiss the claim by Windy City Limousine Co. LLC.“In short, the Court finds that the unambiguous meaning of ‘physical loss’ to property requires that there be some tangible physical alteration to …