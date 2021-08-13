A federal court granted JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.’s motion to compel arbitration in a lawsuit involving two Illinois small businesses who sought loans under the Paycheck Protection Program.The plaintiffs, Sha-Poppin Gourmet LLC in Westchester and technology company Ajira AI LLC in Lisle, claim Chase Bank gave preferential treatment to “large or politically connected customers” in considering applications for PPP loans.In a written opinion Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Joan B. Gottschall, Northern District …