Jesse G. Reyes

The ZIP codes linked to people receiving mental-health treatment through the Cook County Jail are exempt from public records laws, an appeals court ruled last week.

The 1st District Appellate Court found the Cook County Health and Hospitals System properly withheld the postal codes that could indicate where the patients live.

Justice Jesse G. Reyes authored a 23-page decision last week, ruling the Illinois Freedom of Information Act’s policy of disclosure was surmounted by the policy of protecting mental health communications under the Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Confidentiality Act.

“Along with the plain language of the Confidentiality Act, it is Illinois’s strong public policy in favor of the confidentiality of mental health information that informs and guides this opinion,” Reyes wrote, adding later that “[i]n this case, where the [ZIP] codes sought were culled from the mental health records of

former detainees, it is apparent to this court that the Confidentiality Act serves to protect this information.”

The case stemmed from a request by the plaintiff, Dr. Judy King, for data that was summarized at a meeting of the hospital system’s finance committee. The information was used to generate a map showing the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side had the highest concentration of people who had once received mental health services while incarcerated, and would thus be a sensible location for a community triage center.

The hospital system responded to King’s initial request made in January 2017, with color-coded maps showing the ranges of individuals who lived in demarcated areas. The markings were representative of ZIP codes, but the codes were not labeled.

The public access counselor in the state attorney general’s office issued a nonbinding letter recommending the system disclose the data it used to create the maps — the ZIP code information of former patients. The counselor noted any information identifying individuals could be properly redacted, but that “Dr. King has clarified that she is not seeking such information.”

When the system didn’t provide the information, King sued. Both parties filed cross-motions for summary judgment, and Cook County Circuit Judge Celia G. Gamrath granted King’s motion, ordering the system to produce the complete list of ZIP codes used to make the map.

On appeal, the hospital system argued the information is exempt under Sections 7(1)(a) and 7(1)(b). That first section states information prohibited from disclosure under state or federal laws or rules is exempt from FOIA.

The system cited the state Confidentially Act, which states that “all records shall be confidential and shall not be disclosed” unless otherwise stated in the act, and defines “records” to include “any record kept by a therapist or by an agency in the course of providing mental health or developmental disabilities service to a recipient concerning the recipient and the services provided.” The law similarly shields “communications” between agencies and health recipients.

The health and hospitals system also cited the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, which made it a federal offense to disclose “individually identifiable health information,” among other things.

Reyes, joined by Justices Robert E. Gordon and Bertina E. Lampkin, noted that the Confidentiality Act relies in part on HIPAA to guide what is and isn’t a confidential “record” or “communication.”

The state law says those definitions do not “include information that has been de-identified in accordance with HIPAA,” and the federal law’s definition of “individually identifiable health information” includes “demographic information collected from an individual” that relates to past, present or future mental health care.

Regulations promulgating HIPAA further state that specific demographic information that should be removed includes “[a]ll geographic subdivisions smaller than a [s]tate, including street address, city, county, precinct, [ZIP] code, and their equivalent geocodes.”

The initial three digits of a ZIP code can be disclosed if the “geographic unit formed by combining all [ZIP] codes with the same three initial digits contains more than 20,000 people,” according to the federal regulations, 45 C.F.R. Section 164.514.

That doesn’t offer any recourse in Cook County, home to 5 million people.

The Confidentiality Act and the federal regulations together show that the ZIP codes must be deidentified prior to disclosure, Reyes wrote.

“Thus, the unredacted [ZIP] codes are confidential information and protected under the Confidentiality Act,” the panel concluded.

The court also found several cases cited by the plaintiff to be inapposite, including Southern Illinoisan v. Illinois Department of Public Health, a 2006 Illinois Supreme Court case.

In that case, the high court ruled in favor of a Carbondale newspaper that sought disclosure of ZIP codes of individuals diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a type of cancer. The high court noted the Illinois Health and Hazardous Substances Registry Act prohibited disclosure of information that “tends to lead to the identity” of people in the registry. That language is flexible, the justices found, and suggested claims could be interpreted on a case-by-case basis.

In this case, the 1st District panel wrote, the Confidentiality Act states all records “shall be confidential and shall not be disclosed.”

“In contrast to the Registry Act, the General Assembly has chosen to uphold the sanctity of mental health records and communications in the Confidentiality Act,” Reyes wrote, adding later that “[s]uch a restriction was not codified within the Registry Act, and therefore Southern Illinoisan is inapplicable to the case at bar.”

Joshua Burday, of Loevy & Loevy, represented the plaintiff in the case.

A message left at the firm this morning was not immediately returned.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office represented the hospital system.

The office said in a statement this afternoon that county residents seeking health treatment from public sources "should enjoy the same privacy rights as everyone else.

"Illinois law protects a patient's right to privacy when seeking mental health services, and for that reason we are pleased with the Appellate Court's decision," the office said.

The case is Dr. Judy King v. Cook County Health & Hospitals System, 2020 IL App (1st) 190925.