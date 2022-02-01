A Chicago bankruptcy attorney whose firm’s social media pages were flooded with one-star reviews and accusations that he is an “embarrassment” and a “disgrace” does not have a case for libel against the commentators, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to revive the lawsuit that David Freydin and the Law Offices of David Freydin Ltd. filed against people who responded to Freydin’s derogatory postings about Ukrainians.Citing Solaia Technology LLC v. Specialty Publishing Co., 852 N.E …