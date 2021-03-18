An Illinois appellate court ruled Tuesday a woman struck by a foul ball at Wrigley Field can move ahead with a lawsuit she filed against Major League Baseball.In upholding a lower court ruling, the 1st District Appellate Court said the plaintiff was not limited to arbitrating her case with Major League Baseball. It noted the arbitration provision was hidden in fine print and couldn’t be appreciated by the plaintiff.Laiah Zuniga was struck in the face by a foul ball during a 2018 Chicago Cubs game. In the lawsuit …