An Illinois appeals court ordered new trials for a man convicted of killing two children in Chicago three decades ago because his claims of being tortured into confessing were credible.The 1st District appellate court on Monday also ordered that George Anderson’s statements to police admitting killing an 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl in 1991 cannot be used during the new trials, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.Anderson said he was kicked, punched and hit with a baton during 36 hours of questioning by …