CINCINNATI — The parents of an 8-year-old student who killed himself after being persistently bullied can move forward with a lawsuit against the Cincinnati school district that alleges wrongful death and other charges, a federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday.The three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court Appeals said Gabriel Taye’s parents had established “reckless behavior” that prevents school officials from receiving governmental immunity for their handling of the case. The lawsuit’s allegations also charge school …