A court has rejected an effort by a former Chicago police officer to get his job back after he was fired for his role in the fatal shooting of a bystander.The Illinois Appellate Court ruled Friday that the disciplinary process was fair and that there was cause for the firing, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Saturday.Quintonio LeGrier was having a mental breakdown in 2015 when then-Officer Robert Rialmo and his partner arrived at the scene of the disturbance. Bettie Jones, 55, admitted police into the apartment building …