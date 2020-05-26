James Ritter died on the seventh day of his stay at Chicago Behavioral Hospital. During discovery in a wrongful death case filed by mother, Gaye Ritter, the hospital relied on an affidavit from Anthony King, its director of performance improvement and risk management, in claiming privilege under the Medical Studies Act (Section 8-2101 of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure) for two documents (a “sentinel event report” and an “investigation summary”) that were “automatically prepared” under the hospital’s adverse incident protocols and ultimately provided to the quality review committee that investigated James’ death. But the Illinois Appellate Court — affirming a turn over order on appeal from a “friendly contempt” — explained that the statutory privilege didn’t apply because the hospital gave the committee “earlier-acquired information.”

King’s affidavit also failed to establish that a third document (a “narrative of investigatory findings”) was covered by the insurer-insured privilege — because there was no evidence that its insurer (ARCH Specialty Insurance Co.) requested the summary or had a duty to defend the hospital.

Linda Barker, a senior vice president for clinical services, prepared the sentinel event report and the narrative of investigatory findings. King drafted the investigation summary.

According to the hospital’s privilege log, Barker sent the sentinel event report and the narrative of investigatory findings to King and the investigation summary was an “internal document for file.”

“King’s affidavit indicates the documents were drafted as a matter of course after James’s death,” the appellate court recounted, “and there is no mention that anyone from a peer review committee first requested the documents.”

Although the hospital claimed it “designated Barker and King to investigate James’s death,” the 1st District declared: “That is insufficient. A peer review committee — not the hospital broadly speaking — must have designated or directed Barker and King to investigate the specific incident.” Ritter v. 2014 Health LLC, 2020 IL App (1st) 190370-U (February 28, 2020).

Here are highlights of Justice Maureen E. Connors’ Rule 23 decision (with light editing and omissions not noted):

The parties’ briefs essentially present this appeal as a choice between applying one of two cases. Chicago Behavioral Hospital urges this court to follow Ardisana v. Northwest Community Hospital, 342 Ill. App. 3d 741 (2003), while plaintiff asserts that this court should follow Nielson v. SwedishAmerican Hospital, 2017 IL App (2d) 160743. However, neither case sufficiently answers whether the sentinel event report and investigation summary are privileged.

In Ardisana, the disputed documents were privileged because each document established, “by its own content, that it served an integral function in the peer-review information-gathering and decision-making process.” 342 Ill. App. 3d at 748.

Minutes from two committees “self-evidently” constituted “investigative and deliberative materials generated by a hospital committee in formulating its recommendations.” Id. at 749.

Based on their content, a set of quality management/improvement worksheets “were authored for the use of a peer-review committee.” And, a letter “by its own terms” was privileged where it was a request from a department chair, on behalf of a committee, for additional information to be used by the committee in its ongoing investigation. Id.

In Nielson, the disputed documents, known as quality control reports, were not privileged because the reports merely began a process but not an investigation. The decision whether to investigate was only made after the completed reports were forwarded to other personnel. The court also noted that the reports were used for the dual purposes of quality assurance and risk management.

Ardisana is not helpful to the hospital’s argument. There, the contents of the documents themselves indicated that the privilege applied. In this case, the contents of the sentinel event report and investigation summary do not by themselves indicate whether the documents are “investigative and deliberative materials generated by a hospital committee in formulating its recommendations.” Ardisana, 342 Ill. App. 3d at 749.

Plaintiff’s primary source of support, Nielson, is also not helpful. The reason for denying privilege here is not that the documents served the wrong purpose. Instead, the documents are not privileged because the hospital has not shown that they were sufficiently connected to a peer-review committee or its designee, as that requirement has been interpreted in our case law.

The act does not protect from discovery documents “that were generated before a peer-review committee or its designee authorized an investigation of a specific incident.” Grosshuesch v. Edward Hospital, 2017 IL App (2d) 160972.

There is no evidence here that Barker and King, the authors of the sentinel event report and investigation summary, were directed to create those documents by a peer review committee.

The hospital asserts that Chicago Behavioral Hospital designated Barker and King to investigate James’s death. That is insufficient. A peer review committee — not the hospital broadly speaking — must have designated or directed Barker and King to investigate the specific incident.

There is no evidence that the required process occurred here.

If furnishing a peer review committee with earlier-acquired information — which was essentially what happened here — could invoke the privilege, a hospital would be able to effectively insulate from disclosure virtually all adverse facts known to its medical staff, except for those matters actually contained in the patient’s medical records.

The sentinel event report and investigation summary are not privileged and must be disclosed.

Next, Chicago Behavioral Hospital contends that the insurer-insured privilege applies to the narrative of investigatory findings. The hospital asserts that Barker prepared the document for the purpose of obtaining insurance coverage for this lawsuit and thus protect the hospital’s interests.

According to the hospital, Barker submitted her investigation findings to the insurer under the assumption that the insurer had a duty to defend the hospital against any lawsuit that arose from James’s death.

The insurer-insured privilege is an offshoot of attorney-client privilege. Chicago Trust Co. v. Cook County Hospital, 298 Ill. App. 3d 396 (1998).

Attorney-client privilege extends to communications between an insurer and an insured where the insurer has a duty to defend. For the privilege to apply, the party asserting the privilege must prove: (1) the identity of the insured (2) the identity of the insurance carrier (3) the duty to defend the lawsuit and (4) that a communication was made between the insured and an agent of the insurer.

The attorney-client privilege is extended to communications between an insurer and the insured where there is a duty to defend because “the insured may properly assume that the communication is made to the insurer as an agent for the dominant purpose of transmitting it to an attorney for the protection of the interests of the insured.” People v. Ryan, 30 Ill. 2d 456 (1964).

The insurer-insured privilege does not apply because the hospital did not sufficiently prove a duty to defend this lawsuit.

King’s affidavit stated that Barker prepared the narrative of investigatory findings with the primary purpose of submitting the investigation findings to the hospital’s liability insurance provider. The affidavit also stated that the narrative of investigatory findings was provided to the insurer “to summarize the events at issue and the care provided, and as a means to ensure that Chicago Behavioral Hospital would receive liability insurance coverage in relation to the underlying lawsuit.”

More than these broad assertions, in cases where the privilege has applied, specific evidence was presented that the statements at issue were made in the context of a duty to defend the specific lawsuit.

In Exline v. Exline, 277 Ill. App. 3d 10 (1995), an employee of the insurer recorded a statement from the defendant’s wife. To establish that the statement was privileged, the insurer’s employee completed an affidavit stating that the insurer was obligated to defend the defendant’s wife under the terms of the policy and that the employee spoke to the wife to investigate a claim made on the policy. The court also found that the insurer took the statement for the purpose of preparing a defense.

Further, in Rapps v. Keldermans, 257 Ill. App. 3d 205 (1993), the defendant’s decedent gave statements to an independent contractor retained by the insurer to investigate a claim.

Facts supporting a duty to defend included that an affidavit from the insurer’s employee stated that the decedent was an insured covered by the policy, the policy required the insured to cooperate with the insurer in regard to the investigation and defense of claims, and the investigating firm was instructed by the insurer to obtain statements from the parties.

While the affidavit sufficiently established a duty to defend, the court added that “it would have been preferable for the defendant to have presented the trial court with a copy of the insurance policy.”

In Exline and Rapps, the party asserting the privilege provided facts showing that there was a duty to defend and the statements were obtained as part of carrying out that duty.

Though not determinative, the insurers in both cases requested the statements at issue, which further supports that the statements were obtained as part of a duty to defend.

The hospital’s assertion in its brief that Barker assumed that ARCH had a duty to defend is not enough to invoke the privilege — our case law requires a party to provide specific facts showing a duty to defend.

Those facts were missing here. The hospital did not provide the terms of its insurance policy and it is unknown whether ARCH was even aware of a potential claim when the narrative of investigatory findings was submitted.

Based on the lack of support for a duty to defend, the hospital has failed to establish that the narrative of investigatory findings is protected by the insurer-insured privilege.