A provision in an insurance policy covering damages caused by microbes is not enough to save a hotel’s claim for losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis threw out a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing an insurance company of breach of contract and bad-faith denial of coverage for rejecting the hotel’s claim for damages.The policy that Continental Insurance Company issued to Park Place Hospitality LLC provided coverage for any “direct …