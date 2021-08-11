The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed trial orders from the DuPage Circuit Court and issued the first known interpretation of what outpatient and inpatient mental health admission means in Illinois. The 2018 order by DuPage County Associate Judge Robert G. Gibson required the respondent, then 33-year-old Hans T., to reside in a locked unit of a nursing home for 180 days, subjecting Hans, a mental health patient, to involuntary admission on an outpatient basis. One of Hans’ attorneys, Laurel Spahn, staff attorney for …