A man facing federal fraud charges will stay behind bars after he failed to present any new information easing concerns he would be a serious flight risk. U.S. Magistrate Judge Young B. Kim denied Kevin Mix his third motion for pre-trial release.Mix was arrested in August and charged with wire fraud for allegedly embezzling over $6 million from his employer, a Chicago insurance company, between October 2018 and June 2020.In his third attempt for release since his arrest, Mix brought claims under the Bail Reform Act and …