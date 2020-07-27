An insurance requirement to file a police report “as soon as practicable” did not bar coverage for a man who waited 11 days to notify authorities about a hit-and-run.The 1st District Appellate Court found a plaintiff who suffered a neck injury after getting clipped by a vehicle while riding his bike reasonably complied with the policy.Justice Bertina E. Lampkin authored a 15-page decision, noting Mark Lathrop had valid reasons for not immediately reporting the incident to police in Evanston in September 2015, when the …