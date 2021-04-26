A federal judge found earlier this month that a man charged with unlawful possession of a firearm is mentally capable to proceed in court after hearing competing psychological evaluations.Aaron Clark was arrested and charged in February 2018 with knowingly possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony. Clark was the passenger in a car that was stopped by police for expired license plates. When the driver could not show a license or proof of insurance, the men were asked to get out of the vehicle and the police …