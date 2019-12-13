A appeals court rejected a lawyer’s challenge to a tax bill he received when he bought a sailplane and later reregistered the title to a trust. The 1st District Appellate Court this week ruled the state’s aircraft tax applied to the transfer made by Michael L. Shakman — the attorney best known for fighting patronage hiring in government — despite the fact he paid the tax when he first acquired the sailplane. Shakman paid a use tax of $7,370 based on the purchase price of the Schleicher glider he bought in 2008. But when …