The 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals issued a nonprecedential order Tuesday upholding the conviction of a man who was visibly shackled as he testified in his own defense before a jury.Christopher Reynolds faced federal drug and firearm charges. His lawyer told the district judge that Reynolds was waiving his right to conceal the chains, but Reynolds himself was never asked and did not directly indicate his consent, according to court documents. In his appeal, Reynolds argued that the district court committed a fundamental …