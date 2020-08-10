Cook County and federal courts in Chicago are closed today after looters struck businesses downtown overnight.

Per the Northern District of Illinois website: “On Monday, August 10, 2020, the Dirksen Courthouse will be closed due to police activity in the downtown area, street closures and public transportation disruptions. The Clerk’s Office will be closed and all in person court proceedings will be rescheduled.”

An announcement from Cook County Chief Circuit Judge Timothy C. Evans said all court facilities will be closed today, with the exception of bond hearings. Cases affected will be continued for 30 days.

The city of Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management & Communications announced on Twitter that street closures could remain in effect around the Loop area today, though public transit service and city-run bridges have reopened after overnight closures.

This story is developing.