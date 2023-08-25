LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Courts nationwide are delivering a mixed verdict on the future of state laws restricting gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth, as legal battles ramp up over the historic wave of bans enacted this year.Alabama was allowed to enforce its ban on providing care to young people, a day after Georgia’s ban was partially blocked. New rulings may be imminent on bans in at least three more states in the coming week.Here’s a look at recent developments in the cases and where laws …