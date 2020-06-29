It’s been almost four years since the state’s top court ruled mandatory term-of-years sentences for juveniles could be deemed unconstitutionally long.Illinois judges are still trying to sort out all the effects of the landmark 2016 Illinois Supreme Court decision in People v. Reyes. They’re also still trying to sort out how to sentence Reyes himself.The 2nd District Appellate Court last week vacated Reyes’ 66-year sentence for first-degree murder and other crimes, ruling it still didn’t comply with the still-evolving case …