Update: Comments from a Cook County Circuit Court spokesperson were added to the story.

As the coronavirus continues to spread and concerns grow about a wider U.S. outbreak, businesses and government agencies are scrambling to implement plans to mitigate the spread.

The Daily Law Bulletin has reached out to local court systems to determine what their contingency plans are in case of an outbreak, what advice they’re already giving employees and the public with scheduled court dates. We’ll periodically update this post at chicagolawbulletin.com.

Beyond the courts, look to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health agencies for official information.

Appellate and circuit courts

The Administrative Office of Illinois Courts created at webpage at illinoiscourts.gov to post updates and offer links to the state health department and federal disease control sites. It reminds court employees to “take the same precautions that would be used during any flu season” — hand washing and staying home if you feel sick.

The Illinois Supreme Court’s spokesman said the state’s highest court and the Illinois Appellate Courts have “continuity of operations plans” ready for natural and manmade disasters, but they’re for internal use only.

A Cook County Circuit Court spokesperson said "cleaning crews at all courthouses are conducting regular cleanings of public spaces with an emphasis on first-touch areas such as doors knobs and areas inside elevators and restrooms. All employees have been encouraged to get a flu shot; wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; stay home when sick; avoid close contact with people who are sick; and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects."

U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois

“The court is closely following developments concerning coronavirus,” said Public Information Officer Julie Hodek.

“The court will continue to offer an ample supply of hand sanitizers and hand-sanitizing wipes for use throughout both courthouses [circuit and district],” Hodek said.

Additionally, Dirksen Federal Courthouse personnel have been reminded to “adhere to good hygiene practices” and are encouraged to remain at home if they feel ill.

The court has also made arrangements for judges to conduct certain routine status hearings by phone “where appropriate.”

Hodek said that further updates will be posted online at www. ilnd.uscourts.gov as they are available.

7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Collins Fitzpatrick, circuit executive for the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, reported the court has “nothing specific” planned, but that the federal disease control’s guidance on preventing the spread of the coronavirus has been circulated among the court’s staff.

“It depends on what happens, but we can keep the courts working pretty well doing things remotely,” Fitzpatrick said. “In a worst-case scenario, we could have to postpone some trials if the building gets closed down. But most our work could be done by phone.”

Fitzpatrick advised individuals with business before the court to check the court website for updates and noted that the court would reach out to attorneys if cases have to be rescheduled.

Immigration Court

The National Association of Immigration Judges advised its members, who are U.S. Department of Justice employees, to keep extra hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes in their courtrooms. Judges through the union expressed concern over the spread of the new coronavirus in their courtrooms, since respondents must appear in person.

After some confusion, the Justice Department issued guidance to post bilingual disease control flyers regarding the COVID-19 virus and ways to prevent the spread of germs on courtroom doors and windows.

Initially, the union’s Monday attempt to advise judges to post the flyers was rebuked by the Justice Department, a move which was reversed by Tuesday morning.

“We recognize the need for you to have information to share and it is critical that such information is accurate and as up-to-date as possible,” a Justice Department spokesman wrote.

“Although the overall risk to people in the U.S. remains low, the department recommends following CDC guidance on preventative actions aimed at reducing exposure to, and the spread of, respiratory viruses, the statement said.

“In accordance with the Office of Personnel Management guidance, employees who have symptoms of acute respiratory illness are recommended to notify their supervisor and stay home if they are sick until they are free of fever and other symptoms for 24 hours.”