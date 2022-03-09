A woman whose police officer husband died of COVID-19 got the go-ahead to pursue claims that the Chicago Police Department failed to provide him with an accommodation that would have reduced the chances he would contract the virus.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman of the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of Maria DiFranco’s allegations that various police officials ignored or berated her husband when he asked to work remotely or to socially distance himself from his co-workers …